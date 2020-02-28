Ejaz Faruqi Cricket tourney; Pak Korangi and Malir Gymkhana enter into 3rd round

Pak Korangi and Malir Gymkhana moved into third round of the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament after beating their opponents in matches played at various grounds here on Friday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Pak Korangi and Malir Gymkhana moved into third round of the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation cricket Tournament after beating their opponents in matches played at various grounds here on Friday. The tournament is being organized by Rising Star Cricket Club with the Permission of Pakistan Cricket board.

Scores In Brief: In the day's first match Pak Korangi beat Bright Cricket Club by 8 wickets in a match played at Landhi Gymkhana ground. Batting first, Bright CC scored 157 runs and all-out in 26.5 overs. Muhammad Abrar made 34 runs, Abdul Rehman 24, Umair Ali 22. Pak Korangi's bowler Asher Qureshi got two wickets with 9 runs, Tariq Murad 2/14, Ghulam Hussain 2/32 and Badar Qureshi 2/32.

In reply Pak Korangi scored 162/2 in 16.1 overs. Asher Qureshi 80 with 12 boundaries and 3 sixes, Azhar Khan 41 with 4 fours, 3 sixes and not out, Tariq Murad 26.

Meanwhile in second match Malir Gymkhana beat Cantt sports by 8 wickets at TMC ground. Cantt Sports batting first, 142 all-out in 35.2 overs. Ameer Hamza 53 with 9 fours and 1 six, Arham Younus 33. Malir Gymkhana's Sohaib Khan 4/10, Haris Ayaz 3/28.

In their reply Malir Gymkhana 143/2 in 16 overs. Daniyal Ahsan scored 53 with 9 fours and 1 six, Muhammad Waqar 50 with 9 fours and 1 six and Ghufran Waqas 36 not-out.