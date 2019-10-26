UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ejaz In Front At The End Of 2nd Round Of Punjab Jinnah Golf Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:56 PM

Ejaz in front at the end of 2nd round of Punjab Jinnah golf tour

Ejaz Khan of Peshawar took over the leader board top position casting aside the overnight leader Muhammad Amir of Karachi Golf Club after the culmination of the second round of the Punjab Jinnah development golf tour tournament at the PAF shy view golf course here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Ejaz Khan of Peshawar took over the leader board top position casting aside the overnight leader Muhammad Amir of Karachi Golf Club after the culmination of the second round of the Punjab Jinnah development golf tour tournament at the PAF shy view golf course here on Saturday.

Ejaz attained the preeminent uppermost position by playing in a captivating manner and managing to come up with a score of gross 69 in the second round which enables him to compile an aggregate score of 138, six under par at the end of the second round and as the championship of these second tier golf professionals moves into the final phase of this selection related event. On Friday, in the course of the first round he was steady too and was again outstanding today on Saturday.

He demonstrated the touch of a champion and with two rounds scores of 69 and 69 ,he has three stroke advantage over his nearest adversary, M.Amir who is placed at a score of 141,three under par.

Amir the leader of the first round faced a few hicups in the second round and somehow his putting performance on the greens lacked the touch of excellence that he reflected in the first round .That left him in bit of distress as his score for the second round lacked the champions touch.

However he still lies at the second position and can re emerge as a victor on the final day on Sunday.

Another competitor in line for top honors is Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana.This young one who hopes to develop into a champion during this season ,was intense and penetrating in the second round on Saturday and his determined effort helped him to produce an admirable score of gross 69,and a two rounds aggregate of 142,two under par.Competition wise he is four strokes behind the leader ,Ejaz Khan.

More participating competitors who hope to do well are Zahir Shah (Peshawar) and Muhammad Saqib (Lahore Garrison) who are currently bracketed at a score of 143,one under par.From the scoring angle ,Saqib came up with best score of the second day with a round of 67,five under par and since he was four over par on the first day ,he now stands at one under par ,,overall for the two rounds.

A few more in line for honors are Raheel Ikram(Gujranwala),Asif Shah (Lahore Garrison), Arshad Rashid (Karachi) and Shahbaz Masih(Karachi).They stand bunched together at a score of 144.

As many as 43 competitors earned the right to compete in the final round being played tomorrow, Sunday.prize money for this event is one million rupees.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Peshawar Punjab Young Rashid Gujranwala Money Sunday Event From Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Waste Management Company MD reviews cleanli ..

2 minutes ago

Safdar's bail petition dismissed

3 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates 6 govt dispensaries in remote ..

3 minutes ago

PML-N to observe black day on Kashimir day

3 minutes ago

Realme XT launched in Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Pak Services volleyball gets bronze medal in World ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.