UrduPoint.com

Ekiden: Revered Japan Distance Race Relays Peace Message To World

Muhammad Rameez Published January 03, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Ekiden: Revered Japan distance race relays peace message to world

Tokyo, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The long-distance road-running relay sport of ekiden is a national institution in Japan, where New Year's races command massive tv audiences and turn unknown athletes into overnight stars.

Now ekiden's greatest modern coach believes it can also become a global event on the Olympic stage -- and even contribute to world peace.

Ekiden involves teams of runners covering long-distance relay stages of varying lengths, and have been held in Japan for more than a century.

The event took its inspiration from the samurai-era couriers who carried messages between Tokyo and the former imperial capital Kyoto.

Ekiden is virtually unknown outside of Japan, but Susumu Hara, head coach of the all-conquering Aoyama Gakuin University team, believes it can become popular around the globe.

"Connection," he said, "is a word that resonates throughout sports around the world.

"A lot of places still have social conflict, but connecting people like we do in ekiden can play a part towards world peace." The sport's flagship race is the Hakone Ekiden, contested by 21 university teams over two days on January 2 and 3 each year.

Races for professional teams also exist, but it is the student event that really captures the public's attention, with millions watching on TV and more lining roads along the route.

Each of the teams' 10 runners completes a section of the 135-mile (217-kilometre) return trip between Tokyo and the resort town of Hakone, handing over a coloured sash to their team-mate at each checkpoint.

Like cycling's Tour de France, stages vary in length -- some are flat and others involve punishing climbs up mountain roads.

The Hakone Ekiden is open only to universities in the greater Tokyo area. But its prestige is such that students from all over Japan choose to study at schools in the capital just so they can compete in the race.

"I used to be in my Primary school baseball team, but then I watched the Hakone Ekiden with my family and I wanted to run in it too -- that's why I took up running," said Takayuki Iida, the Aoyama Gakuin captain.

"Every time I run in the race, I want to run in it even more the next year. It really is the stuff of dreams." Journalist Takeshi Nishimoto, of Ekiden news, says some runners have even been known to quit their jobs and return to university so they can run again.

He says the team nature of ekiden strikes a chord with many Japanese.

"People say the Japanese don't have individuality, but I think one thing people like about the race is that within a team, their personalities come out," said Nishimoto.

"Having the right person in the right position is something that really resonates with Japanese people." Reports say last year's race was watched on TV by almost 65 million people -- the biggest audience since live broadcasts began in 1987.

For runners like Ryuji Kashiwabara, who became known as "the God of the Mountains" after helping Toyo University win the race three times between 2009 and 2012, it can be a life-changing experience.

"People suddenly started speaking to me on the train or when I was out for dinner, and people would take pictures of me when I went back to my home town," said Kashiwabara.

"I realised it wasn't just me thinking about what I had done -- everyone was going crazy about it." Kashiwabara says the advent of social media has brought even more attention to today's athletes, but their fame can be fleeting and few go on to become Olympic stars.

Nishimoto says many quit running after achieving their life's goal of competing in the Hakone Ekiden.

Others find it difficult to make the transition to the individual marathon or long-distance track events.

Hara, who coached Aoyama Gakuin to their sixth title in eight years on Monday, would like to see ekiden included in the Olympic programme one day.

But first he wants to see reforms in Japan, starting by opening up the Hakone Ekiden to universities from around the country as well as professional teams.

"First we need to make sure we do it right at home," he said.

"If we do that, a bigger effort to take it to the Olympics and make it a global event will follow as a matter of course."

Related Topics

Century World Sports Social Media Cycling France Student Marathon Kyoto Tokyo Japan January Olympics God Family Event TV All From Race Coach Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd January 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.