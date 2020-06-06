UrduPoint.com
El Chapo? Freddie Mercury? No, It's A New-look O'Sullivan

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

El Chapo? Freddie Mercury? No, it's a new-look O'Sullivan

London, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Former world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan said Friday his impressive handlebar moustache, grown to help alleviate the boredom of a coronavirus lockdown, has had him compared to Mexican drugs kingpin 'El Chapo' and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

O'Sullivan is taking part in the Championship League tournament in Milton Keynes in England, the first snooker event being staged since the easing of health protocols.

However, it is being played in a tournament 'bubble' with a hotel and playing arena on the same site.

No fans are allowed to attend.

To help pass the time, the colourful O'Sullivan decided to tweak his appearance.

"I set myself a challenge. As soon as we were in lockdown I was going to grow a beard but that got itchy so my partner said, 'why not grow a moustache?' It was a bit of a giggle really," he told the BBC.

"A few people have said I look like a Mexican drug lord, like 'El Chapo'. Someone even said Freddie Mercury."

