El Sherbini Marks 24th Birthday With Fourth World Squash Crown

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:40 AM

El Sherbini marks 24th birthday with fourth world squash crown

Paris, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Egypt's Nour El Sherbini celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday by capturing her fourth world squash championship title, defeating compatriot and world number one Raneem El Welily 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the final played in the shadow of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

El Sherbini, who is the youngest woman to win four world titles, was playing in her first tournament of the season after suffering with a knee injury.

"The last couple of months for me have been really hard," said El Sherbini.

"I didn't know what I was going to do but I took the risk and took the decision that I wanted to play this tournament badly, and I wanted to come and try and see how it goes.

"I was getting better every match and I'm very grateful and happy to be standing here right now."

