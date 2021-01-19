UrduPoint.com
El Talento And La Liga HPC Tighten Their Grip On U16 Top Position As DSC Football Academies Championship Resumes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:46 PM

El Talento and La Liga HPC tighten their grip on U16 top position as DSC Football Academies Championship resumes

El Talento Football Academy and La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC) have cemented their positions at the top of their respective groups in the Under-16 division following emphatic wins in Week 6 of the Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020) El Talento Football Academy and La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC) have cemented their positions at the top of their respective groups in the Under-16 division following emphatic wins in Week 6 of the Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship.

El Talento drubbed Foxes Red 7-0 to maintain their all-win record and take their tally to 12 points from four matches in Group B, while La Liga HPC defeated Alliance 3-0 in Group A to bolster their position at the top with 12 points from four game.

La Liga HPC are also heading the Under-18 division with 9 points from three matches following their 4-1 win over Excellence Football Academy on Saturday, but El Talento Football Academy, who have six points from two games, will be fancying their chances when they get back into action this coming weekend.

In the Under-14 Group A, La Liga HPC have punched their tickets as group leaders following a 4-1 win over AFA Aguero on Saturday. The win means La Liga HPC have completed their U-14 group engagements with 15 points from five games and an all-win record.

The premier age-group football tournament in the country, Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship will top a busy and diverse calendar of Dubai Sports Council’s events for the coming months. The tournament features 52 teams and more than 850 of the best young talents from 18 academies, who will be competing in six different categories: Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18.

A total of 280 matches will be played in the tournament, across 15 weekends until March 6, 2021, at The Football Centre DSC, which opened its doors last month and is the new home of La Liga Academy and La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC).

RESULTS

Under-18: La Liga HPC beat Excellence Football Academy 4-1; La Liga Valencia beat Excellence Football Academy 7-0.

Under-16 Group A: La Liga HPC beat Alliance 3-0.

Under-16 Group B: El Talento Football Academy beat Foxes Red 7-0.

Under-14 Group A: AFA Aguero beat Golden Star Academy 7-4; La Liga HPC beat AFA Aguero 4-1.

