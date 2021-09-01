Egypt's Rowan Elaraby has broken into the top 10 of the PSA Women's World Rankings for the first time

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Egypt's Rowan Elaraby has broken into the top 10 of the PSA Women's World Rankings for the first time.

The 21-year-old from Alexandria reached the quarter-finals of the Allam British Open last month and has been rewarded with a two-place rise to a career-high No.10 ranking, said a press release issued here.

Meanwhile, World Champion Nour El Sherbini will enjoy a 42nd month at World No.1.

El Sherbini enjoyed a remarkable 2020-21 campaign that saw the 25-year-old win four out of five tournaments - including the World Championship and British Open, where she beat World No.2 Nouran Gohar in both finals - and the Egyptian will begin the 2021-22 season top of the pile.

Nour El Tayeb and Camille Serme begin the new season ranked No.3 and No.4, respectively, while Hania El Hammamy rises two places to No.5. As a result, Amanda Sobhy and Sarah-Jane Perry drop to No.6 and No.7, respectively, while Joelle King stays at No.8 and Salma Hany remains at No.9.

India's Joshna Chinappa falls a spot to No.

11, while Olivia Clyne moves up a place to a joint career-high ranking of No.12. Welshwoman Tesni Evans drops two spots to No.13 as Nadine Shahin moves up to a career-high ranking of No.14. Belgium's Nele Gilis moves the other way as she drops to No.15.

Yathreb Adel drops a spot to No.16, with Canada's Hollie Naughton moving to a career-high No.17 ranking. USA's Sabrina Sobhy rises four places to reach a career-high No.18 ranking, which she shares with England's Alison Waters.

Meanwhile, Canada's Danielle Letourneau moves up two places to reach the top 20 for the first time - marking the first time in history two Canadian women have been ranked inside the top 20 at the same time.

The biggest mover on the women's tour is 18-year-old Englishwoman Katie Malliff, who moves up 213 places to No.163 following her appearances at both the British Open and the TWC Squash Squared Open last month. India's Akshaya Sri is the second biggest mover after she rose 135 spots to No.241 following a semi-final finish at the HCL SRFI Indian Tour - Chennai 3.