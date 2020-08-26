UrduPoint.com
Elche Hire Argentine Almiron As Coach For La Liga Return

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:41 PM

Elche hire Argentine Almiron as coach for La Liga return

Elche, who last weekend sealed a return to the Spanish top flight, said on Wednesday that they had appointed Argentine Jorge Almiron as coach

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Elche, who last weekend sealed a return to the Spanish top flight, said on Wednesday that they had appointed Argentine Jorge Almiron as coach.

Almiron succeeds Spanish coach Juan Jose Rojo Martin, known as "Pacheta", whose last match in charge was a victory at Girona in the La Liga promotion play-off final last Sunday.

After leading Elche to two promotions in two seasons, Pacheta's contract was not renewed.

Almiron, a 49-year-old former midfielder who spent most of his playing career in Mexico, led Lanus to an Argentinian league title in 2016 and Copa Libertadores final the following year.

He has also coached in Mexico, Colombia and Saudi Arabia, but never in Europe.

Elche, who are based in Alicante, said on their web site that Almiron is expected to sign for a season and will be officially introduced next week.

