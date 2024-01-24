Open Menu

Election Commissioner Assumes Charge At PCB

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2024 | 05:43 PM

Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of Pakistan Cricket Board Shah Khawar has assumed the powers of Chairman PCB

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of Pakistan Cricket Board Shah Khawar has assumed the powers of Chairman PCB.

According to the notification dated January 23, 2024, from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution, the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB.

Shah Khawar while talking to media men said: I would like to thank Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is also the Patron of PCB, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest.”

