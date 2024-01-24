Election Commissioner Assumes Charge At PCB
Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of Pakistan Cricket Board Shah Khawar has assumed the powers of Chairman PCB
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Election Commissioner of Pakistan Cricket Board Shah Khawar has assumed the powers of Chairman PCB.
According to the notification dated January 23, 2024, from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and by Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution, the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB.
Shah Khawar while talking to media men said: I would like to thank Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is also the Patron of PCB, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest.”
Recent Stories
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 2024
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024
China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boost lending: official
More Stories From Sports
-
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska and China's Zheng in Australian Open semis28 minutes ago
-
Empowering women, strategic investment for betterment of society: Fawad38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Women T20 tri-series on Thursday38 minutes ago
-
Soon Lacrosse to get recognition in Pakistan with international support: Chris Gino2 hours ago
-
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in Islambad3 hours ago
-
Anderson out as England pick four spinners for India opener4 hours ago
-
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semi-finals4 hours ago
-
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test6 hours ago
-
Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 202618 hours ago
-
Syria beat India to reach Asian Cup knockouts for first time20 hours ago
-
Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 2520 hours ago
-
Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China go out20 hours ago