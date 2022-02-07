Eleven COVID-19 Infections Detected Over Past Day Among Arrivals to Beijing Olympics

Eleven new cases of coronavirus infections have been detected over the past 24 hours among new arrivals in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Deputy Director of Epidemic Prevention and Control Office of Beijing Winter Olympic Organizing Committee, Huang Chun, said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Eleven new cases of coronavirus infections have been detected over the past 24 hours among new arrivals in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Deputy Director of Epidemic Prevention and Control Office of Beijing Winter Olympic Organizing Committee, Huang Chun, said.

The Games kicked off on February 4 and will end on February 20.

"142 participants of the Games arrived yesterday, 65 of them were athletes. We have detected 11 positive tests, seven of which are in athletes, as well as four team members," Huang Chun told reporters.

In addition, Papua New Guinea's prime minister James Marape was forced to return to his country from China after testing positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing for the Games last week, the country's government said on Tuesday.

The prime minister had to cancel scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a visit to France for the One Ocean Summit hosted by President Emmanuel Macron from February 9-11 as he self-isolated after returning to Papua New Guinea.