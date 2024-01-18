Elgar Bids To Bow Out On Winning Note And Seal Series Win
Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Cape Town, Jan 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Dean Elgar will bid to bring the curtain down on his Test career by skippering South Africa to victory in the second and final Test against an India side who are likely to make at least two changes.
The tourists hopes of achieving their first ever series success in South Africa were comprehensively dashed as they lost the first Test by an innings-and-32 runs last Thursday.
South Africa will be revved up to give Elgar a victorious farewell.
The 36-year-old will captain the side -- standing in for the injured Temba Bavuma -- and is in fine fettle having scored a majestic 185 in the first Test.
India look set to revamp their bowling attack.
Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is expected to return in place of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Jadeja suffered a back spasm before play on the first day of the first Test.
Jadeja will add depth to India's batting, which crumbled in Centurion, as well as being a capable bowler.
India are also likely to make at least one more change to their bowling line-up.
