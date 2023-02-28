UrduPoint.com

Elgar, Markram Get South Africa Off To Solid Start In First Test

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Former captain Dean Elgar and the recalled Aiden Markram got South Africa off to a solid start on the first morning of the first Test against the West Indies at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

South Africa were 99 without loss at lunch after new captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat.

Elgar was unbeaten on 53, while Markram was 42 not out.

Elgar, who was stripped of the captaincy after South Africa were heavily beaten on tours of England and Australia, survived on 10 when he edged Kyle Mayers to Jerome Blackwood, who could not hold a sharp edge at third slip.

He reached his half-century shortly before the break when he punched Alzarri Joseph through point for his eighth four.

Markram was dropped during the tour of England but looked in good form.

The South African team showed five changes from the side that played in the third Test of a losing series in Australia in January.

Opening batsman Tony de Zorzi and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee won their first caps.

In addition to Markram, Keegan Petersen returned from injury while left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy, who played two Tests in India in 2019, was a surprise inclusion ahead of Keshav Maharaj.

The West Indies made one change from the side that beat Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs in Bulawayo earlier this month.

Captain Kraig Brathwaite said left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who took 13 wickets in the win in Bulawayo, was injured. He was replaced by fast bowler Kemar Roach.

Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on TuesdaySouth Africa, first innings, 99-0 in 28 overs (D. Elgar 53 not out, A. Markram 42 not out)Toss: South Africa

