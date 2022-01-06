UrduPoint.com

Elgar Steers South Africa To Victory Over India In Second Test

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in second Test

South Africa captain Dean Elgar hit a superb 96 not out to guide South Africa to an emphatic seven wicket win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Thursday which levels the three-match series at 1-1.

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :South Africa captain Dean Elgar hit a superb 96 not out to guide South Africa to an emphatic seven wicket win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Thursday which levels the three-match series at 1-1.

What had been expected to be a tense chase on the fourth day became a comfortable win for the home side after rain delayed the start of play by almost six hours.

When play did get under way after tea it was under heavily overcast skies with the floodlights on.

Resuming at 118 for two in pursuit of a target of 240, Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen added 57 runs in the first hour before Van der Dussen was caught behind off Mohammed Shami for 40.

The pair had put on 82 for the third wicket.

Temba Bavuma gave a caught and bowled chance to Shardul Thakur before he had scored but then batted solidly to make 23 not out and stay with Elgar until the end.

The captain was not quite able to complete his century but hit the winning runs with a flick for four off Ravichandran Ashwin.

The decider in the three-match series will start at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Related Topics

India Century Guide Cape Town Van South Africa Mohammed Shami Shardul Thakur

Recent Stories

Most countries may see annual heat extremes every ..

Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study

2 minutes ago
 Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs ..

Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs over Serie A matches

2 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell voices 'great concern' over Kazakhsta ..

EU's Borrell voices 'great concern' over Kazakhstan unrest

2 minutes ago
 Steps taken to provide relief to people in rain af ..

Steps taken to provide relief to people in rain affected areas of Gwadar: DC Jam ..

2 minutes ago
 China to complete building of space station in 202 ..

China to complete building of space station in 2022

5 minutes ago
 Kazakh Security Forces Free Former Presidential Re ..

Kazakh Security Forces Free Former Presidential Residence in Almaty - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.