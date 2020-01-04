UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elgar, Van Der Dussen Fight Back For South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Elgar, Van der Dussen fight back for South Africa

Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen shared a century partnership as South Africa fought back after the loss of three early wickets on the second day of the second Test against England at Newlands on Saturday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen shared a century partnership as South Africa fought back after the loss of three early wickets on the second day of the second Test against England at Newlands on Saturday.

South Africa were 141 for three at tea in reply to England's first innings total of 269.

Opening batsman Elgar was on 77 not out while Van der Dussen needed some good fortune in making 46 not out.

Veteran opening bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson did the damage for England, reducing South Africa to 40 for three, both bowling with excellent control from the Wynberg end of the ground where fast bowlers of both sides have extracted bounce and some sideways movement.

Ten of the 13 wickets to have fallen on the first two days have come from the Wynberg end.

Broad took two for 12 in a hostile opening spell, dismissing new opening batsman Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza for five apiece.

Fellow veteran Anderson claimed the wicket of South African captain Faf du Plessis for one.

All three batsmen fell to catches in the slips with Broad and Anderson bowling a tight line and getting good bounce from the pitch.

Broad was warned for landing in the 'danger area' of the pitch immediately before taking his second wicket.

Van der Dussen's first scoring shot was a four edged at catchable height through a gap in the slips cordon. He was given out leg before wicket to Anderson but was reprieved on review because of an inside edge and gloved a catch to the slips off Broad only to be called back because of a no-ball.

He also survived a difficult chance to Stokes at second slip off Anderson.

England earlier added only seven runs to their overnight total of 262 for nine before Anderson was caught at slip off Kagiso Rabada, leaving Ollie Pope unbeaten on 61.

Related Topics

Africa Century Van Anderson South Africa National University From

Recent Stories

Three bodies found in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Putrified body of woman found in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff extension need of hour: Ghulam ..

6 minutes ago

Mourinho says no quick fixes for Spurs in transfer ..

6 minutes ago

Customs unearths Rs 400mln smuggling cases in 6 mo ..

11 minutes ago

AIG Hyderabad orders reshuffle of 21 SDPOs

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.