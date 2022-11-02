UrduPoint.com

Eligibility For Funds Of Sports Federations Linked With Performance: Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari

Muhammad Rameez Published November 02, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari on Wednesday said that the ministry would release funds and provide grants to the sports federations on their performance basis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :

Talking to ptv, he said there were 42 sports federation links with the IPC ministry. The ministry is hosting Asian Taekwondo Tournament where teams from 25 countries are participating in this mega event, he added.

The government has prepared a comprehensive national sports' policy which would be approved by the cabinet, soon, in a bid to give a boost to sporting activities in the country.

Mazari said the incumbent government would resolve every issue of the sports sector with the support of all stakeholders to revive the sports culture in the country.

The government had restored departmental sports, which was one of the pressing demands by the young players as they were left jobless, he said.

The minister said that government had established a hockey stadium in Gilgit-Baltistan to provide the best facilities to sports figures and promote the national game, also adding that the government had been taking steps to engage youth in healthy activities.

