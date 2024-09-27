Eliminator 2 Washed Out; UMT Markhors Qualify Champions Cup Final
Muhammad Rameez Published September 27, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) UMT Markhors have qualified for the final of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup after their Eliminator clash against the Nurpur Lions was washed out due to rain at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Friday.
According to the tournament qualifying conditions, in case of a washout in the play-offs, the team which has a higher standing at the completion of the league matches will qualify for the next stage.
The Markhors finished the league stage on top of the points table with three wins, one loss and 38 points while the Lions were placed fourth on the table with one win, three losses and 12 points.
Markhors will now face the Lake City Panthers in the final on 29 September.
Iftikhar Ahmed is likely to lead the UMT Markhors in the absence of regular captain Mohammad Rizwan while Shadab Khan will be captain of the Lake City Panthers in the final.
The final of the Bahria Town Champions One Day Cup will be played at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on September 29 (Sunday) at 3pm (local time).
