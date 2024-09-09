Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set To Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Ijaz Ahmad Published September 09, 2024 | 01:08 PM
ECCB promises 10 days of high-energy cricket action with 1.3 million AED in prizes
Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 September, 2024) :
Petromann sports Management (PSM), in collaboration with the Sharjah Cricket Council and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), proudly announces the launch of the Elite Corporate Cricket Bash (ECCB), a groundbreaking domestic cricket league designed to bring international-level cricket to the domestic scene in the UAE.
With a unique 100-ball format and top-tier organisational support, ECCB aims to elevate the profile of UAE cricket by providing a professional platform for top domestic players in the country to showcase their talent.
The tournament was launched on Sunday in Dubai at the hands of Mazhar Khan, General Manager, Sharjah Cricket, former Australia player and World Cup winning coach Dav Whatmore, along with Andrew Russell, Development Manager, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).
Whatmore, who will also be part of the advisory board, brings with him a wealth of experience having been head coach of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, apart from heading the National Cricket academy (NCA) of India.
Whatmore has also been head coach of various franchise sides in T20 Leagues around the world.
The ECCB has been conceived as a premier cricket tournament that will see the participation of 12 teams owned by corporate houses competing in 36 matches over 10 days at the iconic Sharjah International Stadium, featuring some of the best players from UAE.
This innovative league offers a total prize pool of 1.3 million AED, with high stakes for corporate players and an opportunity for emerging talent to shine on the national stage. The tournament is anticipated to reach a viewership of over 300 million across various platforms.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
More Stories From Sports
-
Affan Salman bags World Youth Scrabble C'ship title3 hours ago
-
Sinner sweeps to US Open title for second Grand Slam triumph11 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 14 results11 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard11 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics close after 'historic summer'11 hours ago
-
Swiss double in Paralympic wheelchair marathons, Dutch women retain basketball title11 hours ago
-
Roglic wins record-equalling fourth Vuelta11 hours ago
-
Smith hits back after England collapse against Sri Lanka12 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard12 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures1 day ago
-
Football: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables1 day ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 13 results2 days ago