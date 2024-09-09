Open Menu

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set To Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 09, 2024 | 01:08 PM

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

ECCB promises 10 days of high-energy cricket action with 1.3 million AED in prizes

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 September, 2024) :
Petromann sports Management (PSM), in collaboration with the Sharjah Cricket Council and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), proudly announces the launch of the Elite Corporate Cricket Bash (ECCB), a groundbreaking domestic cricket league designed to bring international-level cricket to the domestic scene in the UAE.

With a unique 100-ball format and top-tier organisational support, ECCB aims to elevate the profile of UAE cricket by providing a professional platform for top domestic players in the country to showcase their talent.
The tournament was launched on Sunday in Dubai at the hands of Mazhar Khan, General Manager, Sharjah Cricket, former Australia player and World Cup winning coach Dav Whatmore, along with Andrew Russell, Development Manager, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Whatmore, who will also be part of the advisory board, brings with him a wealth of experience having been head coach of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, apart from heading the National Cricket academy (NCA) of India.

Whatmore has also been head coach of various franchise sides in T20 Leagues around the world.
The ECCB has been conceived as a premier cricket tournament that will see the participation of 12 teams owned by corporate houses competing in 36 matches over 10 days at the iconic Sharjah International Stadium, featuring some of the best players from UAE.

This innovative league offers a total prize pool of 1.3 million AED, with high stakes for corporate players and an opportunity for emerging talent to shine on the national stage. The tournament is anticipated to reach a viewership of over 300 million across various platforms.

