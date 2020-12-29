Ellyse Perry notches top slot in ICC Awards of the decade

(@fidahassanain)

The all-rounder says that receiving such an award for a great honor for her, terming the past decade as tremendous period of her cricket career.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 29th, 2020) Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry dominated the women’s awards announced by International cricket Council’s (ICC while Virat Kohli of India stood at the top in Men’s honors.

The 30-year old Perry awarded the title of best woman player in the decade. She was also declared as the premier ODI and Twenty20I player.

Perry was quite happy over this award and honor by the ICC.

“It has been tremendous to develop the women's T20 game and take it forward. Amazing to see where it's come from when I was introduced to it,” said Perry in video message that went viral on social media.

“Everyone thank you for the award,” she said.

Indian player Virat Kohli said that it was great honor for him to received this award. He was listed India’s triumphs in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy as well as the team’s maiden Test series victory in Australia under his captaincy two years ago as special moments.

“I really enjoyed all the battles in the last decade,” said Kohli while talking to a reporter.

“I feel pride in competition against the best and in testing myself out against the best in tough conditions,” he said further.

List of ICC awards:

Male Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India)

Female Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade: Steve Smith (Australia)

Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India)

Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)