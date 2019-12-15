Els says team has huge potential despite painful loss

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :An emotional Ernie Els said Sunday he had nothing but admiration for his young Presidents Cup charges, tipping them to be a major force against the United States in future.

Against the odds his team, featuring seven rookies, convincingly won the opening fourballs against Tiger Woods' star-studded United States 4-1 on Thursday and held the lead going into Sunday's 12 singles matches.

But the big-time experience of the Americans came into play and they clinched a 16-14 victory in Melbourne for their 11th win in 13 editions of the biennial match play event.

Els said it was an important learning curve for his newcomers, who would only be better for the experience.

"I can only give them my love. They tried so hard. They played so hard for each other and the team ... I really have to take my hat off to every one of them," said the South African.