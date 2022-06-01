Embassy of Nepal celebrates International Everest Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Embassy of Nepal here on Wednesday organized a programme in connection with the International Everest Day, commemorating the first ascent of the 8,849-metre peak by Nepal's Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and New Zealand's Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953.

Speaking on the occasion, Tapas Adhikari, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan congratulated Abdul Joshi on his recent ascent to Everest. He said Joshi's successful Everest summit would inspire young Pakistani climbers. "It will also help increase people-to-people contact between Nepal and Pakistan," he said.

He also highlighted the impacts of climate change on the mountains and urged for collectively addressing the negative consequences.

Joshi on the occasion shared his experience while scaling the Everest.

He also drew many parallels between Nepal and Pakistan, particularly in the field of trekking and tourism.

Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, alpinists and media persons also attended the programme.

The day was first observed in 2008, the year Edmund Hillary died. Since then, Nepal decided to celebrate International Everest Day every year on May 29 to commemorate Edmund Hillary and Tenzin Norgay's achievement.

Hillary and Norgay were a part of a British expedition outfit that set out to ascend Everest. However, before the final climb, weather conditions forced several climbers to return to base camp. However, the pre-selected team of Hillary and Norgay was sent to attempt the final climb. The duo battled snowstorms and extreme weather to reach the summit of the world's highest mountain at around 11.30 am on May 29, 1953. They are the first humans to reach atop the peak.

