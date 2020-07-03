UrduPoint.com
Embattled German FA Introduces Salary Cap For Senior Officials

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:33 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The German Football Association (DFB) announced on Friday it is imposing a salary cap for senior officials in a bid to regain lost public trust.

Home confidence in the DFB has taken a knock in the football-mad nation since the 2015 corruption scandal over the awarding of the 2006 World Cup hosted by Germany.

Former DFB president Reinhard Grindel also resigned last year under pressure following allegations of undeclared earnings and discontent with his leadership.

In the future, members of the DFB's board will not earn more than 246,000 Euros a year ($276,534), according to the new regulations adopted.

During the coronavirus pandemic, DFB board members already waived ten percent of their salaries for a fixed period.

The governing body has made public the current salaries of its members, including current president Fritz Keller, who will earn the top salary of 246,000 euros.

"I am very pleased the committee has now found transparent regulations that are comprehensible to everyone," said Keller.

"It must be a matter of course today to be financially transparent."

