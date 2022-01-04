UrduPoint.com

Embiid Records Triple Double As 76ers Trounce Rockets

Published January 04, 2022

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Joel Embiid posted his third career triple double with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Philadelphia 76ers past the Houston Rockets 133-113 on Monday.

Furkan Korkmaz added 24 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, Isaiah Joe scored 18 points, Seth Curry contributed 15 and Tobias Harris had 14 as the Sixers won their fourth-straight game.

Garrison Mathews scored a team high 23 points, while Eric Gordon and Jae'Sean Tate each scored 14 and Josh Christopher had 13 for the Rockets, who have lost eight straight.

Jalen Green and David Nwaba chipped in with 12 apiece and Kenyon Martin Jr. had 11 points.

Philadelphia played without Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and head coach Doc Rivers as they were sidelined because of Covid-19 measures.

Assistant coach Dan Burke served as the acting head coach for the second consecutive game.

In Washington, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma led a late rally and combined for 71 points as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-121.

Kuzma had 36 points and 14 rebounds and Beal posted 35 points, while Daniel Gafford finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who were coming off a one-point loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Davis Bertans and Corey Kispert added 14 and 12 points in the win.

Washington came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, by scoring nine consecutive points to grab a seven-point lead in the final minute.

