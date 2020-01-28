UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Embuldeniya Strikes As Zimbabwe Bowled Out For 406

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:04 PM

Embuldeniya strikes as Zimbabwe bowled out for 406

Lasith Embuldeniya picked up three wickets in the morning session as Sri Lanka bowled out Zimbabwe for 406 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test in Harare on Tuesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Lasith Embuldeniya picked up three wickets in the morning session as Sri Lanka bowled out Zimbabwe for 406 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test in Harare on Tuesday.

The left-arm spinner took a hammering on Monday, mainly at the hands of centurion Sean Williams, but found some bounce and turn to finish the innings with four for 182.

The Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando safely negotiated the three overs they faced before lunch, reaching six without loss at the interval, still 400 runs behind.

Resuming on 352 for six, Zimbabwe lost Regis Chakabva for his overnight 31 in the sixth over of the morning after he gave a feint edge off Embuldeniya to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Debutant Tinotenda Mutombodzi made 33 before missing a sweep to fall leg before to Dhananjaya de Silva who finished with three for 71.

Some resistance from the last three took the Zimbabwe total past 400 but Embuldeniya accounted for both Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi who was brilliantly caught by de Silva at first slip.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Harare Zimbabwe Dhananjaya De Silva From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

4 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

34 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

34 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

49 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.