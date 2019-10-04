UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Relief Plan For 33rd National Games Chalked Out

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:56 PM

Emergency relief plan for 33rd national games chalked out

The Relief Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa has chalked out an emergency relief plan for the upcoming 33rd national games to be held last week of this month at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Relief Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa has chalked out an emergency relief plan for the upcoming 33rd national games to be held last week of this month at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

According to Relief Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa, emergency cover to athletes at 33rd national games being hosted by Khyber Pakthunkhwa last week of October would include mobile unit with comprehensive care beds, laboratories, X-Rays and emergency equipment with trained staff at Qayyum Stadium.

The Director General sports Khyber Pakthunkhwa briefed by Secretary Relief Department on the emergency plan and other measures of Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 would also provide medical cover to athletes in Khyber, Charsadda, Mardan and Abbottabad.

Apart from 1122 medical unit, bus for Qayyum stadium, ambulances, fire brigades, doctors and paramedics would be made available and provide facilities during the games in Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mardan and Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire Sports Abbottabad Mobile Mardan Charsadda October Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

US Diplomats Pushed Ukraine to Investigate Burisma ..

1 minute ago

Rs 14800 fine imposed on outlets for violating hyg ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks close up on late bargain-hunting

1 minute ago

Death Toll in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine C ..

1 minute ago

World no.1 Barty battles into China Open semi-fina ..

8 minutes ago

Lebanon’s turn to petroleum-based economy will b ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.