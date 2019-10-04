Emergency relief plan for 33rd national games chalked out

The Relief Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa has chalked out an emergency relief plan for the upcoming 33rd national games to be held last week of this month at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Relief Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa has chalked out an emergency relief plan for the upcoming 33rd national games to be held last week of this month at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

According to Relief Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa, emergency cover to athletes at 33rd national games being hosted by Khyber Pakthunkhwa last week of October would include mobile unit with comprehensive care beds, laboratories, X-Rays and emergency equipment with trained staff at Qayyum Stadium.

The Director General sports Khyber Pakthunkhwa briefed by Secretary Relief Department on the emergency plan and other measures of Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 would also provide medical cover to athletes in Khyber, Charsadda, Mardan and Abbottabad.

Apart from 1122 medical unit, bus for Qayyum stadium, ambulances, fire brigades, doctors and paramedics would be made available and provide facilities during the games in Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mardan and Abbottabad.