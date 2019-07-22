UrduPoint.com
Emerging Players High Performance Camp Kicks Off

Mon 22nd July 2019

The Emerging Players High Performance Camp for Under-19 cricketers kicked off at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Monday

A total of seventeen players, comprising those who recently toured Sri Lanka and South Africa, had been invited to the camp, said a press release issued here.

On the opening day, the NCA coaches provided the players a preview of the upcoming season, which also includes the Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup South Africa 2020 besides other domestic events.

Later, the players underwent medical screening, which included bio-mechanical analysis and other tests. The day capped off with fitness testing which included push-ups and sprinting.

The session also included a recap of the recently-concluded tours of Sri Lanka and South Africa, where Pakistan defeated the home sides 3-2 and 7-0, respectively in the 50-over matches series.

The six-week long camp has been divided into two phases to provide flexibility to the coaches to add more players on the basis of their performances in the U19 Regional academies presently running across the country.

The players taking part in the camp include Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Haider Ali (Rawalpindi): Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad) Mohammad Amir (Peshawar); Mohammad Haris (Peshawar); Mohammad Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Niaz Khan (Peshawar); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Rohail Nazir (Islamabad): Saim Ayub (Karachi); Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi).

Fitness session will run on Wednesday from 9am to 11am at the NCA while net session will be held from 3pm to 5:30pm.

