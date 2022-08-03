UrduPoint.com

Emerging Squash Player Nawab Shah Vows To Bring Laurels For Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published August 03, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Nawab Shah, the emerging squash player of Peshawar, has said that he wanted to bring laurels for the country and the nation by winning back Pakistan's lost position in the world of squash

Talking to the media after the training in Peshawar, Nawab Shah said "Owais Khan is coaching him and he is working hard by keeping him on his fitness and game practice." Nawab Shah said that he has participated in many junior and senior competitions and achieved success in many competitions.

He said "His heroes are Jahangir Khan, Jan Sher Khan and Qamar Zaman.

" He expressed his hope that under his coach Owais Khan, he would achieve more honors for the country and the nation.

He said "Whenever he gets opportunities, he will try to achieve full success through his best performance and use his best abilities.""I lucky enough to learn more from Jan Sher Khan and Qamar Zaman who both used to visit Qamar Zaman Squash Complex and PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.""We are feeling proud that we are living in Peshawar, the City of World Champions including Jan Sher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan," Nawab Shah added.

