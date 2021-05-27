Emerging young athletes winning international games for Pakistan: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Thursday said that it is a matter of pride for us that the emerging young athletes are winning international games for Pakistan

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Thursday said that it is a matter of pride for us that the emerging young athletes are winning international games for Pakistan.

"Female athletes brightened the country's name by winning gold medal in a modern game like Ju-Jitsu. Guiding young talent can lead to further development in the field of sports," the Administrator said this while addressing a reception in honor of Pakistani athletes Isra Wasim and Kainat Arif, who won gold medals in the World Jujitsu Tournament by defeating world champion Austria in the final.

Director Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation Tariq Ali, Senior Vice President Zulfiqar Ali and others were also present.

In a briefing on the occasion, it was informed that 373 teams from 31 countries participated in this global tournament held in Austria and competitions were held in different categories in which decisions were made on the basis of points.

In the final, the Pakistani players competed against the world champion Austrian players in which the Pakistani players won with excellent performance and the spectators there highly praised their game.

"It is a matter of pride for every Pakistani that our players won an international event" the Administrator said.

Ahmed appreciated Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation's efforts and said that like other countries in the world, the game of Ju-Jitsu is gaining popularity in Pakistan which is a proof that the federation is working in a positive direction.

He said that the youth should take part in healthy activities, there is no substitute for education, a balanced life can be lived with healthy activities.

He said that many great and world renowned athletes were born in Karachi and the city has always been a sports-loving where emerging and talented athletes from various sports including martial arts are encouraged.

Ahmed expressed the hope that the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation would continue to promote Pakistani athletes at the national and international levels while maintaining its performance in the same way and in future these athletes would win more gold medals for Pakistan.

Ahmed also presented shields to Pakistani athletes Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif, who won gold medals at the World Championships, and asked them to continue their efforts to acquire more skills in their sport.