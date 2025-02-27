- Home
Emirates Cricket Board To Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dubai Matches
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 27, 2025 | 10:06 PM
Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 Fabruary, 2025)
In a gesture reflecting the spirit of Ramadan, the Emirates Cricket Board has announced that it will distribute complimentary special Iftar boxes to fasting spectators during the remaining ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai.
The initiative will begin on Sunday, March 2, during the New Zealand-India Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium—the first match of the tournament to be played during the holy month of fasting.
The Iftar boxes will be distributed before the call for Maghrib prayer in all non-hospitality enclosures of the stadium, ensuring that fasting attendees can break their fast comfortably while enjoying the high-stakes cricket action.
