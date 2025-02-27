Open Menu

Emirates Cricket Board To Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dubai Matches

Ijaz Ahmad Published February 27, 2025 | 10:06 PM

Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dubai Matches

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 Fabruary, 2025)
In a gesture reflecting the spirit of Ramadan, the Emirates Cricket Board has announced that it will distribute complimentary special Iftar boxes to fasting spectators during the remaining ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai.


The initiative will begin on Sunday, March 2, during the New Zealand-India Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium—the first match of the tournament to be played during the holy month of fasting.
The Iftar boxes will be distributed before the call for Maghrib prayer in all non-hospitality enclosures of the stadium, ensuring that fasting attendees can break their fast comfortably while enjoying the high-stakes cricket action.

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Dubai March Sunday National University Prayer All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar ..

Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements ..

Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financi ..

Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches communit ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture implements National Framework ..

Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..

20 minutes ago
 Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

21 minutes ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakis ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..

21 minutes ago
 UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day ..

UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Camp, highlights ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Camp, highlights remarkable power vested in pu ..

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week unveils Startup Zone

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week unveils Startup Zone

23 minutes ago
 Majra-National CSR Fund launches ‘Sustainable Im ..

Majra-National CSR Fund launches ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge’

23 minutes ago
 British swimmer Barnaby Ryder successfully swims a ..

British swimmer Barnaby Ryder successfully swims around 'The World Islands'

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports