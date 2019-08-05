Emirati youngsters benefit from Dubai Sports Council’s Intaleq program

The Dubai Sports Council’s “Intaleq” program for the summer of 2019 has come to a close with a number of young Emiratis students - girls and boys - taking advantage of this unique opportunity to gain workplace experience

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 )The Dubai Sports Council’s “Intaleq” program for the summer of 2019 has come to a close with a number of young Emiratis students - girls and boys - taking advantage of this unique opportunity to gain workplace experience.

The Intaleq program is an initiative launched by Dubai Sports Council to train young Emirati students and professionals, and it comes under the framework of the Council’s efforts to empower members of the community and to prepare the nation's youth to work in any sector of their choice by providing them with necessary skills and expertise, and familiarising them with the functions of different departments at a workplace. A ceremony honouring the participants was held in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and other staff of the Council, and the participants were presented with certificates of appreciation. The Intaleq program provided the participating students with relevant skills and information, and kept them abreast of the latest developments in different professional sectors.

The participants were tested to assess their competencies, and to identify their core strength and weaknesses. The students interned in all the different departments of Dubai Sports Council to gain exposure and experience, and they also attended brainstorming sessions and workshops with a number of directors and specialists at the Council. Since its establishment, the Dubai Sports Council has placed great importance on preparing Emirati nationals for their professional careers ahead, to work not just in the sports sector but any sector of their choosing. In the past, Dubai Sports Council has launched a number of important and pioneering programs for the development and empowerment of Emirati cadres, including the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Sports Leadership Development to prepare Emirati sports leaders of tomorrow, and will continue to develop similar programs in the future as well.