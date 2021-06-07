Emotional Armitage wins European Open title in Hamburg

England's Marcus Armitage admitted he had to fight back tears after winning the European Open title in Hamburg on Monday

The 33-year-old claimed the first European Tour title of his career by carding six birdies and an eagle during his sensational final round.

He finished at eight under par and two strokes clear of the field.

"I'm an emotional guy, I'm struggling to keep a lid on it here. I was just trying to breathe and be calm, not touch my phone because that will be going berserk," he said.

Armitage lost his mother to cancer as a teenager and was clearly emotional after his win.

"20 years ago I lost my mum and I've dreamt about this since that day, being a winner, and you have days where you think it might not happen but I just stuck at it," he said.

After starting the final round four shots adrift of previous leaders Matthew Southgate and Maverick Antcliff, Armitage swiftly made up ground with two birdies in his first three holes.