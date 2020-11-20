UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Emotional Distress': S. Korea Court Orders Compensation For Ronaldo No-show

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:59 PM

'Emotional distress': S. Korea court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

A South Korean promoter was ordered to compensate fans on Friday after Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo failed to play an exhibition match as promise

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A South Korean promoter was ordered to compensate fans on Friday after Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo failed to play an exhibition match as promised.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stayed on the bench throughout a 3-3 draw with a K-League all-stars team in July last year, despite the pleas and anger of a sell-out 65,000 crowd at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Match promoter The Fasta had run adverts promising the Portuguese striker would play.

The Seoul Central District Court ordered The Fasta to refund half the ticket price and an additional 50,000 won ($45) in compensation to each of 162 plaintiffs who had sued the promoter.

Tickets -- priced from 30,000 won to 400,000 won -- had sold out in less than three minutes, such was the clamour to see the 35-year-old.

"The defendant has contractual obligations of Ronaldo playing in the game barring any unforeseen circumstances," the court said, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The fans who had come expecting Ronaldo to play suffered "emotional distress", it added.

No order was made against Ronaldo or Juventus.

The verdict followed a court in a different district ordering The Fasta to compensate two fans who had accused it of false advertising.

Anger over the superstar's absence spread beyond sports fans to the wider public, prompting the coining of an online phrase "acting like Ronaldo", referring to someone who doesn't live up to their promises.

The K-League accused Juventus of "deception" and demanded an apology, while one fan flew to Sweden to confront his hero.

Juventus, who were on a promotional tour, had flown into South Korea on a delayed flight and arrived late at the ground, putting back kick-off by an hour.

Related Topics

World Sports Seoul Price South Korea Sweden North Korea July From Juventus Court

Recent Stories

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

1 minute ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

1 minute ago

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with A ..

1 minute ago

Teacher held over thrashing student

6 minutes ago

UK's Public Debt Goes Over $2.6 Trillion Amid COVI ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.