Emotions Got The Better Of Me, Says Dropped Sterling

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:34 PM

Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling

Raheem Sterling said he allowed his "emotions" to get the better of him leading to a brief altercation with Liverpool's Joe Gomez that resulted in Manchester City player being dropped for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Raheem Sterling said he allowed his "emotions" to get the better of him leading to a brief altercation with Liverpool's Joe Gomez that resulted in Manchester City player being dropped for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Sterling admitted on Instagram on Tuesday he and Gomez "had words" when they met up at the England camp the day after Liverpool's 3-1 win over defending champions Manchester City which left the latter nine points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on," Sterling said.

"We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me.

"This is why we play this sport because of our love for it -- me and Joe Gomez are good, we both understand it was a five to 10-second thing... it's done, we move forward and not make this bigger than it is.

"Let's get focus on our game on Thursday," Sterling added.

The Daily Mail reported that Gomez and Sterling had to be separated by teammates on Monday after a "physical confrontation."The pair had also clashed on the field towards the end of Sunday's match.

