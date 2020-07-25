Enable wins historic third King George at Ascot

The John Gosden-trained super mare Enable won a record-breaking third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The John Gosden-trained super mare Enable won a record-breaking third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

With only two other runners, both trained by Aidan O'Brien, standing between her and racing history the odds-on favourite won in a canter ridden by Frankie Dettori.

The six-year-old will now try to make more history with a third win in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October.