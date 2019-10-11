UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

End Polio Lahore Women Karate Championship

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

End Polio Lahore women karate championship

Lahore District Karate Association is organising 'End Polio Lahore District Women Cadet & Junior U-16 Karate Championship' from October 13 here at Punjab College Campu

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore District Karate Association is organising 'End Polio Lahore District Women Cadet & Junior U-16 Karate Championship' from October 13 here at Punjab College Campus.

More than 120 players from all over the Lahore participating in the Championship which will be held in the following events/ weight categories, individual kumite, below 25kgs, below 30 kgs, below 35 kgs, below 40 kgs, below 45 kgs, below 50 kgs, above 60 kgs, individual kata and team kata.

Related Topics

Lahore Polio Punjab Kyrgystani Som October Women All From Weight

Recent Stories

Recover journalist Mudassar Naru

1 minute ago

Trials for selection of Punjab archery teams

4 minutes ago

Cycling trials for selection of Punjab team

4 minutes ago

Nine hurt as Kenyan plane veers off runway

4 minutes ago

Russia, China Believe US Meddle in Both Nations' I ..

4 minutes ago

Spices export increase over 9pc to $10.896 mln

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.