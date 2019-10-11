End Polio Lahore women karate championship

Lahore District Karate Association is organising 'End Polio Lahore District Women Cadet & Junior U-16 Karate Championship' from October 13 here at Punjab College Campu

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore District Karate Association is organising 'End Polio Lahore District Women Cadet & Junior U-16 Karate Championship' from October 13 here at Punjab College Campus.

More than 120 players from all over the Lahore participating in the Championship which will be held in the following events/ weight categories, individual kumite, below 25kgs, below 30 kgs, below 35 kgs, below 40 kgs, below 45 kgs, below 50 kgs, above 60 kgs, individual kata and team kata.