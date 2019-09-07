UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England 301 All Out Against Australia In Fourth Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 10:51 PM

England 301 all out against Australia in fourth Test

England were bowled out for 301 in reply to Australia's first-innings 497-8 declared, a deficit of 196 runs, on the fourth day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Saturday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :England were bowled out for 301 in reply to Australia's first-innings 497-8 declared, a deficit of 196 runs, on the fourth day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Jos Buttler's cover-driven four off Mitchell Starc saw England avoid the follow-on with just one wicket standing after Australia were unable to challenge an lbw decision against No 11 Jack Leach because they had used up all their reviews.

Buttler was last man out, bowled for 41, by Pat Cummins.

Nevertheless, Australia remained on top in a match where victory would see them retain the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-Test series.

All of Australia's three fast bowlers were in the wickets, Josh Hazlewood leading the way with 4-57 in 25 overs.

Cummins took 3-60 and left-armer Mitchell Starc 3-80 after Australia star batsman Steve Smith had marked his return to Test cricket with a superb 211.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Man Mitchell Old Trafford National University All Top

Recent Stories

Struggling Watford sack Garcia

5 minutes ago

Netherlands asked Ukraine not to hand over MH17 su ..

5 minutes ago

New judicial year opening ceremony to be held simu ..

5 minutes ago

FIA arrests human trafficker, recovers Rs 14.8 mil ..

5 minutes ago

Far-right Dutch MEP predicts come-back for nationa ..

9 minutes ago

Putin, Kazakh Ex-Leader Nazarbayev Discuss Bilater ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.