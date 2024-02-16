England 31-0 After Bowling Out India For 445 In Third Test
Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) England reached tea unscathed at 31-0 after bowling out India for 445 on Friday with fast bowler Mark Wood taking four wickets in the third Test at Rajkot.
Zak Crawley, on six, and Ben Duckett, on 19, were batting at the break after surviving a hostile opening spell shared between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
The tourists began at five for no loss after India were penalised for Ravichandran Ashwin running on the danger area of the pitch, earning a reprimand by on-field umpire Joel Wilson.
Ashwin (37) and debutant Dhruv Jurel (46) put on a stubborn eighth-wicket stand of 77 before England wrapped up the Indian innings in the second session on day two.
India lost two early wickets but Ashwin and Jurel batted with patience and occasional boundaries to tackle a persistent England attack which was rotated by skipper Ben Stokes in his landmark 100th Test.
Rehan Ahmed sent back Ashwin with his leg-spin in the afternoon and then got Jurel caught behind on a delivery that pitched and turned sharply.
Number 10 Bumrah hit a breezy 26 to frustrate England before Wood got him lbw to finish 4-114 after his three strikes on day one.
Fast bowler James Anderson struck first to get nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav caught behind for four. Anderson moved to 696 Test wickets over 185 matches since his 2003 debut.
The 41-year-old seamer is poised to become only the third bowler in history to reach 700 wickets after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne (708).
Ashwin needs one more to reach 500 Test wickets.
Part-time spinner Joe Root had overnight centurion Ravindra Jadeja caught and bowled on 112 as the hosts lost two wickets in the first five overs of the day.
The five-Test series is level at 1-1 after England won the opener in Hyderabad and India bounced back in the second match.
Recent Stories
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
More Stories From Sports
-
Sultan's not to repeat previous mistakes: Khushdil Shah16 hours ago
-
China's Pan Zhanle wins men's 100m freestyle world title16 hours ago
-
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'18 hours ago
-
Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin Bowling on Saturday19 hours ago
-
Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan20 hours ago
-
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour20 hours ago
-
PSL offers best bowling standards: Pak pacers20 hours ago
-
Zone-II Whites, Zone-IV Whites move into semi-finals of A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 inter zonal crick ..19 hours ago
-
Rohit, Jadeja tons help India to 326-5 in England Test19 hours ago
-
Sixth Sindh collages games competitions held in Nawabshah19 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Ahmed, Hamza move in ITF World Jr semis19 hours ago
-
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract21 hours ago