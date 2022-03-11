UrduPoint.com

England 72-1, Lead West Indies By Eight Runs In First Test

Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2022 | 09:39 PM

England 72-1, lead West Indies by eight runs in first Test

England were 72 for one in their second innings, a lead of eight runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :England were 72 for one in their second innings, a lead of eight runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

Brief scores: England 311 (J. Bairstow 140, B. Foakes 42; J. Seales 4-79) and 72-1 (Z. Crawley 45 not out) v West Indies 375 (N. Bonner 123, K. Brathwaite 55, J. Holder 45)Match status: England lead by eight runs with nine second innings wickets in handToss: England

Related Topics

Lead

Recent Stories

EU eyes more Ukraine military aid as war spurs def ..

EU eyes more Ukraine military aid as war spurs defence push

22 seconds ago
 Punjab Law Minister's sister laid to rest

Punjab Law Minister's sister laid to rest

24 minutes ago
 Rs.99.1 mln approved for 4 village roads

Rs.99.1 mln approved for 4 village roads

25 minutes ago
 428 illegal vehicles taken into official possessio ..

428 illegal vehicles taken into official possession

25 minutes ago
 Strategy finalized to foil Opposition's no-trust m ..

Strategy finalized to foil Opposition's no-trust move against PM with certain su ..

25 minutes ago
 Arrangements for celebration of Punjab Cultural Da ..

Arrangements for celebration of Punjab Cultural Day finalized

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>