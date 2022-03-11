England 72-1, lead West Indies by eight runs in first Test

England were 72 for one in their second innings, a lead of eight runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :England were 72 for one in their second innings, a lead of eight runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

Brief scores: England 311 (J. Bairstow 140, B. Foakes 42; J. Seales 4-79) and 72-1 (Z. Crawley 45 not out) v West Indies 375 (N. Bonner 123, K. Brathwaite 55, J. Holder 45)Match status: England lead by eight runs with nine second innings wickets in handToss: England