England Advances to Quarter-Finals at 2022 FIFA World Cup

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) England beat Senegal 3:0 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will now play against France in the quarter-finals.

England's three goals were scored by Jordan Henderson (38th minute), Harry Kane (45+3), and Bukayo Saka (57) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, France, the reigning world champions, beat Poland 3-1 at the Al-Thumama stadium.

England will now face France in the quarter-finals on December 10.