England all out for 185 in 3rd Ashes Test

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :England were skittled for just 185 in their first innings of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Sunday, with Australian captain Pat Cummins and spin king Nathan Lyon doing the damage.

Skipper Joe Root top-scored with 50 and Jonny Bairstow hit 35, but it was another poor display in the face of high-class bowling from the home team.

Both Cummins and Lyon ended with 3-36.

Australia lead the five-Test series 2-0 and only need a draw to retain the Ashes as current holders of the urn.