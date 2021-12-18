England all out for 236, trail Australia by 237

England lost eight wickets for 86 runs on Saturday to be dismissed for 236 in their first innings of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, trailing by 237

Once Joe Root (62) and Dawid Malan (80) were out in the second session on day three, English resistance crumbled in the face of some high-class Australian bowling.

Mitchell Starc claimed 4-37 and Nathan Lyon 3-58.