England all out for 269

England were bowled out for 269 on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday.

Cape Town, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :England were bowled out for 269 on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday.

Ollie Pope and James Anderson added seven runs to England's overnight total of 262 for nine before Anderson was caught at slip off Kagiso Rabada for four in the third over of the day.

Pope finished unbeaten on 61.

England, first innings, 269 (B. Stokes 47, O. Pope 61 not out; K. Rabada 3-68) Match situation: England are 269 all out in the first innings.

Toss: England.

str/nr