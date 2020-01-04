UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England All Out For 269

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:14 PM

England all out for 269

England were bowled out for 269 on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday.

Cape Town, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :England were bowled out for 269 on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday.

Ollie Pope and James Anderson added seven runs to England's overnight total of 262 for nine before Anderson was caught at slip off Kagiso Rabada for four in the third over of the day.

Pope finished unbeaten on 61.

England, first innings, 269 (B. Stokes 47, O. Pope 61 not out; K. Rabada 3-68) Match situation: England are 269 all out in the first innings.

Toss: England.

str/nr

Related Topics

Anderson South Africa All

Recent Stories

RPT: YEAR IN REVIEW - Syria Experiences Turbulent ..

2 minutes ago

US President authorizes resumption of military tra ..

14 minutes ago

Thousands in Baghdad Mourn Soleimani, Iraqi Militi ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis irrespective of ..

13 minutes ago

Iraq PM attends mourning for commanders killed in ..

13 minutes ago

Two killed in honor killing

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.