England All-rounder Stokes Has Finger Operation

Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:13 PM

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has had a second operation after experiencing new problems with a finger that he injured playing in the Indian Premier League in April, the ECB said Thursday

Stokes, 30, had two screws and scar tissue removed from the index finger of his left hand in the procedure on Monday.

He will undergo an intensive period of rehabilitation over the next four weeks under the supervision of the England and Wales cricket board's doctors.

The operation places a question mark over Stokes' participation in England's five-Test series in Australia scheduled to start on December 8.

However, concerns over player welfare and Australia's strict coronavirus restrictions have plunged the tour into doubt.

