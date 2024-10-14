England always plays for result: Ben Stokes

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) England cricket team captain Ben Stokes has reiterated that the England team always plays for a result, emphasizing that this was the core of their approach to the game.

Speaking to the media at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, Stokes highlighted England's intent to create winning opportunities, adding that the team was always looking to create chances to win and that was how England play.

The charismatic all-rounder, fresh after his return from injury, expressed his happiness at being back on the field. "I am feeling better than before. It is great to be back, and I am keeping myself positive. Returning to full fitness took time and a lot of hard work," he said.

Reflecting on England’s first Test victory over Pakistan, Stokes praised his teammates for their stellar performance. He said that the first Test was brilliant, and we are looking forward to the second. The guys delivered some great individual performances, and we are keen to carry that forward, he added.

Commenting on the bowling unit, Stokes singled out young fast bowler Matthew Potts, saying, "Potts was bowling really well. In these conditions, you have to manage the workload of the bowlers, and that was something we have been focusing on, he maintained.

When asked about the pitch for the second Test, Stokes remained unfazed. "Whatever the pitch, we have to play on it. We are preparing based on what we have seen, but we will really know after the first hour or so," he said, adding that the pitch's behavior will reveal itself early in the match.

Stokes concluded by acknowledging the challenge Pakistan presents. "Pakistan was never an easy opponent. We expect good cricket, and hopefully, the fans will enjoy a thrilling contest."

The second Test promises to be an exciting battle as England continues their aggressive brand of cricket, aiming for another win against a strong Pakistan side.

Earlier, England and Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the second Test.

The England cricket team has revealed their playing XI for the second Test against Pakistan, set to begin on October 15 in Multan.

All-rounder and captain Ben Stokes, along with fast bowler Matthew Potts, return to the side for the crucial match.

Stokes, who missed the last four Test matches due to injury, is back to lead the team. Matthew Potts also makes his return after the last feature in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Lord's in August. Both players' inclusion is seen as a significant boost for England as they look to continue their winning momentum in the series.

The playing XI squad includes Ben Stokes (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jimmy Smith, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

Fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes, who were part of the playing XI in the first Test, have been rested for the second match to manage their workload. With the return of key players, England will be eager to put up a strong performance and secure a series win against a competitive Pakistan side. The second Test promises to be another exciting contest between the two teams.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also confirmed their playing XI for the second Test against England, set to be held in Multan. The team has opted for a balanced approach, fielding one fast bowler and three specialist spinners, aiming to capitalize on the spin-friendly conditions.

The playing XI squad includes Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (Vice Captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood.

This selection reflects Pakistan’s focus on spin, with Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood forming a potent spin trio to challenge England's batsmen. Aamer Jamal will lead the pace attack, while Mohammad Rizwan continues as the wicketkeeper.

Pakistan will be aiming for a strong performance in this must-win match, after a competitive first Test, and the selection of three spinners indicates their strategy to exploit the conditions in Multan. The second Test promises to be an intriguing battle between the two sides.