UrduPoint.com

England And France Unchanged For World Cup Quarter-final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 10, 2022 | 11:43 PM

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

England and France have named unchanged starting line-ups for their World Cup quarter-final showdown at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on Saturday

Al Khor, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :England and France have named unchanged starting line-ups for their World Cup quarter-final showdown at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on Saturday.

Holders France are captained by Hugo Lloris as the goalkeeper wins a record 143rd cap and overtakes Lilian Thuram, who had made the most appearances for Les Bleus before this World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe, who is the tournament's leading scorer with five goals, will start on the left of the French attack up against Kyle Walker, who plays at right-back for England.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, has resisted the temptation to switch to a back five to combat Mbappe and sends out the same team as that which started the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16.

Raheem Sterling is among the substitutes, having rejoined Southgate's squad after returning to England following a robbery at his home.

It is the first ever meeting of the nations in a major tournament knockout game, with their last competitive encounter coming in the group stage of Euro 2012.

The winners will play Morocco in the semi-finals in Al Khor on Wednesday.

Starting line-ups: England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (capt), Phil Foden Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) France (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

Related Topics

Attack World France Robbery Doha Same Senegal Morocco Euro Coach

Recent Stories

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 minute ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 minute ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for internat ..

Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for international caps of 196

4 minutes ago
 MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage ..

MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage system

4 minutes ago
 Minister calls for protection of human rights, awa ..

Minister calls for protection of human rights, awareness about laws

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.