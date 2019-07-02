England and New Zealand look to seize World Cup destiny

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals.

Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.

Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh.

Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh -- who also still have to face India -- or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday.

And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.

But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands.

England travel to the northeast buoyed by a 31-run win over an India side that were previously unbeaten.

Sunday's success against India, the team that recently replaced England at the top of the one-day international rankings, came after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia had led many pundits to question their tournament nerve and nous.