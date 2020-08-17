UrduPoint.com
England And Pakistan Draw Rain-hit Second Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

England and Pakistan draw rain-hit second Test

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton ended in a predictable draw on Monday.

England had made 110-4 declared in reply to Pakistan's first innings 236 when a draw was agreed in a match repeatedly interrupted by bad weather.

The result left England 1-0 up in a three-match series ahead of the third Test, also at Southampton, which starts on Friday.

