England and Pakistan draw rain-hit second Test

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton ended in a predictable draw on Monday.

England had made 110-4 declared in reply to Pakistan's first innings 236 when a draw was agreed in a match repeatedly interrupted by bad weather.

The result left England 1-0 up in a three-match series ahead of the third Test, also at Southampton, which starts on Friday.