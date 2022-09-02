England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2th, 2022) England Men's selection panel have named a squad of 19 players for the seven-match T20I tour of Pakistan, which gets underway later this month in Karachi.

Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.

England captain Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

Five uncapped players have been announced for the first tour to Pakistan since 2005. Kent batter Jordan Cox is joined alongside Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, Surrey right-handed bat Will Jacks, Warwickshire quick Olly Stone and Lancashire seamer Luke Wood.

The touring party will fly to Pakistan on 14 September.

England Men's T20I Squad Tour of Pakistan (19 players)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Vice-Captain

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Jordan Cox (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

Tom Helm (Middlesex)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Olly Stone (Warwickshire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

England Men's IT20 Tour of Pakistan:

1st IT20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd IT20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd IT20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi

4th IT20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi

5th IT20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

6th IT20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7th IT20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore