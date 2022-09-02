UrduPoint.com

England Announces Squad For Seven-match T20I Tour To Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2022 | 03:42 PM

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

England captain Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2th, 2022) England Men's selection panel have named a squad of 19 players for the seven-match T20I tour of Pakistan, which gets underway later this month in Karachi.

Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.

England captain Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

Five uncapped players have been announced for the first tour to Pakistan since 2005. Kent batter Jordan Cox is joined alongside Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, Surrey right-handed bat Will Jacks, Warwickshire quick Olly Stone and Lancashire seamer Luke Wood.

The touring party will fly to Pakistan on 14 September.

England Men's T20I Squad Tour of Pakistan (19 players)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Vice-Captain

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Jordan Cox (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

Tom Helm (Middlesex)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Olly Stone (Warwickshire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

England Men's IT20 Tour of Pakistan:

1st IT20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd IT20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd IT20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi

4th IT20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi

5th IT20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

6th IT20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7th IT20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Australia Rashid Jos Durham Livingstone September October From

Recent Stories

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

14 minutes ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

22 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

2 hours ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.