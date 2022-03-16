UrduPoint.com

England At 47-1 On First Day Of 2nd Test V West Indies

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 16, 2022 | 09:55 PM

England were 47 for one after opting to bat first at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday

Brief scores:England 47-1 (J. Root 31 n.o., A. Lees 16 n.o.; J. Seales 1-6) vs West IndiesToss: England

