England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :England were 47 for one after opting to bat first at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

Brief scores:England 47-1 (J. Root 31 n.o., A. Lees 16 n.o.; J. Seales 1-6) vs West IndiesToss: England