UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Bat Against Ireland In One-off Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

England bat against Ireland in one-off Test

England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat against Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat against Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

With high temperatures forecast, Root's decision to bat under sunny skies in Ireland's first Test against England was understandable.

"It looks quite dry underneath," said Root after he won the toss on a green-tinged pitch prepared by Irish groundsman Karl McDermott, in his first season at Lord's.

"We're playing two spinners so we need to make the most of that. Hopefully we can get ourselves in, make a big score and take the game from there," Root added.

The match takes place just a week before the start of a five-Test Ashes series.

World Cup-winning opening batsman Jason Roy is making his Test debut at the top of the order and fast bowler Olly Stone, in for the injured James Anderson, is also playing his first Test.

Rory Burns, Joe Denly and Jack Leach -- one of two spinners selected by England along with Moeen Ali -- are making their home debuts.

It is just Ireland's third Test following a loss at home to Pakistan in 2018 and a defeat by Afghanistan in India earlier this year.

Their side included batsman Paul Stirling and seamer Tim Murtagh, who both play for Lord's based-Middlesex, as well as former England fast bowler Boyd Rankin.

Ireland gave a Test debut to paceman Mark Adair and they also included off-spinner Andy McBrine.

"There might be a bit in it (the pitch) for the first few hours so hopefully we can utilise that," said Ireland captain William Porterfield.

"Quite a few guys have played a lot of county cricket around the country so that experience is there," he added.

The match is being played over four days rather than the standard five for a Test match.

It is the first time England have been involved in a scheduled four-day Test since a 1971 tour of New Zealand and the first such match in England since 1947.

Teams: England: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Jack Leach Ireland: William Porterfield (capt), James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson (wkt), Stuart Thompson, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Aleem Dar (PAK) tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) jdg England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat against Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

With high temperatures forecast, Root's decision to bat under sunny skies in Ireland's first Test against England was understandable.

"It looks quite dry underneath," said Root after he won the toss on a green-tinged pitch prepared by Irish groundsman Karl McDermott, in his first season at Lord's.

"We're playing two spinners so we need to make the most of that. Hopefully we can get ourselves in, make a big score and take the game from there," Root added.

The match takes place just a week before the start of a five-Test Ashes series against Australia.

World Cup-winning opening batsman Jason Roy is making his Test debut at the top of the order and fast bowler Olly Stone, in for the injured James Anderson, is also playing his first Test.

Rory Burns, Joe Denly and Jack Leach -- one of two spinners selected by England along with Moeen Ali -- are making their home debuts.

It is just Ireland's third Test following a loss at home to Pakistan in 2018 and a defeat by Afghanistan in India earlier this year.

Their side included batsman Paul Stirling and seamer Tim Murtagh, who both play for Lord's based-Middlesex, as well as former England fast bowler Boyd Rankin.

Ireland gave a Test debut to paceman Mark Adair and they also included off-spinner Andy McBrine.

"There might be a bit in it (the pitch) for the first few hours so hopefully we can utilise that," said Ireland captain William Porterfield.

"Quite a few guys have played a lot of county cricket around the country so that experience is there," he added.

The match is being played over four days rather than the standard five for a Test match.

It is the first time England have been involved in a scheduled four-day Test since a 1971 tour of New Zealand and the first such match in England since 1947.

Teams: England: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Jack Leach Ireland: William Porterfield (capt), James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson (wkt), Stuart Thompson, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Aleem Dar (PAK)TV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Injured Afghanistan Australia Thompson Anderson Gary Ireland Ruchira Palliyaguruge 2018 National University TV From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

PQT Kick-off Ceremony for Oracle Enterprise Planni ..

1 second ago

NAB summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in illeg ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan economic slowdown to continue, finds late ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

6 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Sierra L ..

11 minutes ago

DSC’s Nasser Al Rahma meets Dubai’s top young ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.